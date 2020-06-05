Sand available for Santa Rosa County residents

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — Ahead of possible flooding from Tropical Storm Cristobal, Santa Rosa County is offering free sand at four locations.

  • The corner of Leisure St. and Citrus Dr. in Navarre
  • Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze
  • Pace Fire-Rescue in Pace
  • The corner of Pine Forest Rd. and Carroll Rd. in Milton

Residents have to bring their own shovel and sandbags.

