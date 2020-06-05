Sand available for Santa Rosa County residents

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — Ahead of possible flooding from Tropical Storm Cristobal, Santa Rosa County is offering free sand at four locations.

The corner of Leisure St. and Citrus Dr. in Navarre

Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze

Pace Fire-Rescue in Pace

The corner of Pine Forest Rd. and Carroll Rd. in Milton

Residents have to bring their own shovel and sandbags.

