Sam’s Fun City Reopening Scheduled for May 22, 2020

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With the state of Florida starting to reopen Sam’s Fun City is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 22, 2020.

Sam’s Fun City stated they believe to create and maintain an environment, with the help of their guests, can be both healthy and enjoyable. The outside sunlight, fresh air, high degree of sanitation in our water park and enforcement of good social hygiene behavior will create a fun and relaxing change from the conditions we have all had to endure to date.

You can read the full unedited press release below:

Thousands of small businesses have been negatively impacted waiting for the “all clear” horn to sound allowing us to reopen responsibly in a safe environment.

To that end, SFC will implement the following protocol upon approval to reopen our amusement, water park and arcade:

· We will change our facility to a gated park, all who enter must have a wristband and pay an admission fee (our capacity will be cut to 25% of its limit).

· We will establish an adult and child pricing structure.

· There will be one entrance and one exit to the park attractions and all other doors will be monitored by staff. Ticket sales and wrist bands will be done from the outside ticketing booth.

· We will screen and test each person who attends our facility. This includes a health questionnaire, body temperature not greater than 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit and a O2 (pulse oximeter) saturation of not less than 95%.

· We will register and keep records of all guests (must provide name, e-mail and phone number for each guest) in case of any necessary follow-up.

· A waiver must be signed by all guests excluding SFC from any liability regarding safety or Covid-19.

· Additional hand washing stations will be available throughout the park.

· Pedestrian walking patterns will be created using directional signs, limiting face to face contact with other guests.

· Appropriate nose and mouth coverings must be utilized if guests are unable to social distance themselves.

· We will not reopen high physical contact attractions such as our play zone, laser tag, inflatables (bouncy houses).

· Prior reservations are preferable where the guest will be able to choose a date preference up to a predetermined amount of purchases per day. If the reservations are not full that day we will accept walk-ins. Each group of guests will be guided by a designated ride attendant who will ensure social distancing, at the specified reservation time.

· Prepaid online with a credit card will be the accepted method of payment.

· Guests will be provided with a menu to check off their choice of food items and it will be prepared and served to them outside to prevent lines at the concession stand. Alternatively, we may have a menu app available to conveniently use and be texted from your cell phone.

· We will have Three options for Birthday Parties and the hostess of that party will also become the ride attendant for all guests of that party. Only Two parties per hour will be scheduled so that we only have one party per each dining area inside. Water park parties can accommodate up to Ten groups.

· All tables and chairs will be spread to create a minimum of 6 feet of distance between each one.

· All indoor attractions will be strictly volume-controlled and monitored, and a physical barrier will be placed between guests and staff for their protection.

· Train and roller coaster rides will have limited capacity for seating and operate on an hourly basis.

· Our water park pools will be maintained at the highest & safest level of chlorination possible and the lazy river will require floating in only one direction.

· All park rules will be strictly enforced as always and reinforced by signage and staff.

· We will also comply with any other mandates or protocols specified by the Governor, Health Department, CDC or the World Health Organization.

· If you are ineligible to gain entrance into SFC for any reason (such as a fever), no refund will be given but we will be able to reschedule under some circumstances.

We look forward to seeing you very soon!

Sam’s Fun City