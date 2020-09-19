Salvation Army serving locations in Escambia County

Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Salvation Army will be serving at the following locations today (only confirmed for today). We will have 1000 meals loaded on each of our canteens and will serve until we run out.

1. Equestrian Center 12 pm

2. Century, FL – in the area of the POD location

3. Perdido Key (Point Church) – in the area of the POD location

4. Brent – in the area of the POD location

5. AMC Theater, Pensacola – in the area of the POD location

6. Olive Baptist Church, Warrington

7. Immanuel Baptist , Pace, FL

8. The park near the Salvation Army Corps on Q Street

