Salvation Army provides meals to first responders, investigators at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Salvation Army provided meals to first responders and investigators at NAS Pensacola after the mass shooting that happened Friday.

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio stopped by to show their support as well.

“We have provided over 700 meals yesterday and today along with coffee, hydration, and spiritual comfort and care. There are a lot of mixed emotions. At times the mood is very somber and reflective. But as we began to Serve the People, we can see the mood begin to change once the food is in their system and the coffee hits the spot.” said Capt. Herb Frazier with Salvation Army Pensacola.