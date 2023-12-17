PENSACOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Salvation Army is offering a new way to donate this holiday season.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign now features smart chips and QR codes that can be scanned to donate digitally. Donors can also tap their credit card and donate in increments of $5, $10, and $20.

The campaign raises millions of dollars every year to “provide services for people experiencing unexpected hardship,” according to a news release.

The money helps people with rent, utility bills, providing food assistance and ensuring that children have necessary school supplies.

“We have integrated Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, and Credit Cards into donation options at the Red Kettle,” said Captain Stephan Wildish of The Salvation Army.

“Fewer people carry cash these days and prefer the convenience of using their smartphones or credit cards for giving. This technology simplifies the donation process and encourages people to contribute to The Salvation Army during Christmas and beyond!

“Just like giving with cash, the donations stay local!”