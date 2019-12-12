Salvation Army needs more volunteer bell ringers to reach its goals

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Salvation Army in Pensacola is putting out a ring for bell ringers this holiday season.

Capt. Herb Frazier with the Salvation Army tells News 5 the group is $45,000 behind its total donations from last year. With a goal of $200,000, the Salvation Army is going to need help from the community to reach it.

“This year, due to a ‘later in the month’ Thanksgiving, we’ve had less bell ringing days available,” Capt. Frazier said in a text to News 5. “Also, with record low unemployment, we don’t have as many paid ringers to man our Red Kettle locations as we’ve had in the past.”

The Salvation Army is calling on volunteers to consider their time to ring — perhaps social groups, clubs or families.

“We’re also asking donors to remember The Salvation Army this Christmas season as they contemplate on which charity to give to during their year end contributions,” Frazier said.

You can register to ring in Pensacola and elsewhere across the Gulf Coast at RegisterToRing.com.