Saenger Theatre ask public to help #saveourstages after concert postponements

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Saenger Theatre announced another concert postponement Thursday.

Black Jacket Symphony’s Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” concert was rescheduled for safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

Below is a press release from the Saenger Theatre:

Due to safety concerns related to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Black Jacket Symphony scheduled for August 21 at 8 p.m. has been postponed to January 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. Tickets will still be honored for the rescheduled date. Tickets may also receive a refund at the original point of purchase up until September 19, 2020. Below is a statement from the band:

“The Black Jacket Symphony continues to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in a way that we believe is in the best interest of our fans, venue employees, band, and crew. With that in mind, we are rescheduling our performance of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” live at Pensacola’s Saenger Theatre to Saturday, January 30th. All tickets purchased for the original April 23rd show, as well as the August 21st rescheduled date, will be valid. We hope you’ll stick this out with us knowing that as soon as it is safe, we’re going to perform and it will be an incredible return to the live stage when it happens. If you would prefer a refund, please contact your original point of purchase by September 19, 2020 and they will assist in facilitating.”

The Saenger Theatre ask the public to help #saveourstages due to the many postponements that have occurred because of the coronavirus pandemic.

