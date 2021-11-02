Runaway pig apprehended by police in downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police do not often chase pigs, much less in downtown Pensacola, but that’s exactly what they were doing just after 7 on Tuesday morning near Coyle and Jackson Streets.

Police told WKRG News 5 there were no warrants on the pig, and that they did not know why he was running or where he came from.

By 8:17 a.m., the wily swine was “in protective custody,” according to police. Police later clarified that the pig was with Animal Control, where he will remain until its owner comes to claim it.