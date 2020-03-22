RUDE AWAKENING: Homeowner wakes up after an SUV plows through her roof in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man fell asleep at the wheel and managed to drive his SUV through the roof of a home Sunday morning. The homeowner was asleep in a nearby room.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Demarcus Atkins was driving southwest of Fairfield Drive near Atlas Street when he fell asleep driving through a sharp left curve. The SUV ran off the road, accelerated into a ditch, collided into an embankment, became airborne and crashed into a home on 1401 Atlas Street. The SUV went through the roof.

FHP said the homeowner was asleep at the time but was not hurt. Atkins, the driver, was also not injured. He will be charged with failure to maintain a lane.

