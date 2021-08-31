Rounds of rain shut down roads in Northwest Florida

(WKRG) — Continuous bands of post-Ida rainfall have caused road closures and water rescues in Northwest Florida counties.

The Ocean City-Wright Fire Department in Okaloosa County responded to multiple vehicles stranded in high waters Tuesday morning.





The fire department asks people to not drive through standing water on local roads.

In Fort Walton Beach, police blocked off portions of Anchors Street North West connecting Hill Avenue and 393.

Fort Walton Beach says the road was back open as of 10:00 a.m.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY:

Red Rock Road is closed at the bridge due to water over the bridge.

Springhill Road at Wagner Bridge is closed due to water over the road.

Deaton Bridge Road is closed at the bridge due to water over the road.

Santa Rosa County road closures can be viewed at www.santarosa.fl.gov/293/Current-Road-Bridge-Closures.