Robber takes Nike Air Force Ones, Apple watch in robbery

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Nike Air Force Ones and Apple Watches are very sought-after accessories these days. And that’s exactly what a robber was after in downtown Pensacola.

Pensacola Police released a picture of the suspected robber who threated the victim, taking his watch and shoes. It happened just before midnight on April 7th at the corner of Jefferson Street and Government Street downtown. The robber didn’t have a weapon, just threatened the victim.

This is the description given by Pensacola Police:

The suspect is a black male approximately 6 feet tall, wearing glasses, a black NY baseball cap facing the back, a black jacket and black pants.

If anyone has any information, they can contact Crime Stoppers or they may contact Detective T. Baker @ 850.435.1978 or email Tbaker@cityofpensacola.com

