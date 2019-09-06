Robber pulls machete on GameStop worker

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who pulled a machete on a GameStop employee during a robbery.

The robbery happened Friday, August 30 at 8:35 p.m.

Surveillance cameras show the suspect wearing a purple hoodie, gloves, a mask, and red shoes. Investigators say he drove away in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information should contact Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers at 850-437 STOP or online at srccs.com

A reward of up to $3,000 is available for information leading to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

