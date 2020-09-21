Road to Recovery: Oyster Bay Marina picking up the pieces after Sally

Northwest Florida

by: Drexel Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several people opted to ride out the hurricane in their boats, which ended up either sinking or being pulled from their moorings. 

WKRG News 5 was told all those boaters are safe. Marina and restaurant owner Emile Petro says the Marina and Perdido Key are a mess but the community’s spirit is strong.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories