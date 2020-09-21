Road to Recovery: Man in Perdido Key shelters from Sally inside SUV

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Many stories of surviving Sally’s wild ride are coming to light. WKRG News 5’s Drexel Gilbert was in Perdido Key with the story of a man who unintentionally rode out much of the hurricane in his SUV.

Bill Dyess lives on the Intracoastal Waterway in Perdido Key. As Sally approached and the night wore on, the waters became alarmingly high.

He left the safety of his home to move his vehicles to higher ground. He got one car moved, then when he turned back for the second one, Sally took over.

“When I came back down the hill, the wind actually picked me up and threw me down here into the bay, I was like Superman flying,” Dyess said.

He was finally able to get out of the SUV and make it to the safety of his home unharmed. The winds sandblasted the paint off his vehicles, he had roof damage and damage to his dock.

But otherwise, his property wasn’t badly damaged. And Bill and his wife, who was alone in their home while he alone was in the suv, survived and are fine.

