Road to Recovery: Johnson Beach in Perdido Key reopens to public for first time since Hurricane Sally

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Johnson Beach opened to the public this weekend for the first time since Hurricane Sally blew through.
There is significant dune line damage from erosion and the beach is not opened to vehicles beyond the public pavilion, because so much sand still covers the road.
Still — those who were out early to catch the sunrise were pleased with the condition of the beach.
