Reward for information in 18-year-old’s murder increases, family asks for answers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Community leaders, alongside the family of the late 18-year-old Ladarius Clardy, came together Thursday morning to call on those who murdered Clardy to come forward.

They also urged those with information about the murder to come forward.

Clardy, who had been a star football player at Pine Forest High School, was shot and killed off Fairfield Drive July 1st — five weeks ago today. He had just returned to Pensacola that day from Kennesaw State University where he was playing football and majoring in cyber security.

Clardy was home just hours before he was killed.

“My family and my life have been destroyed and will never be the same,” said Tracey Marshall, Ladarius Clardy’s mother. “I no longer have my son, but we all have sons in this community, and as long as these killers remain on the street, as people remain silent, all of our sons are at risk.”

Aaron Watson of The Watson Firm announced Thursday morning funds had been raised to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest in Clardy’s murder from $10,000 to $40,000.

Fifty rounds were fired into Clardy’s vehicle, though it is not believed he was the target.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate to bring closure to the family and justice for Ladarius.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.