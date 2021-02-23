Retired Pensacola Police Sergeant tells all in new book

You always hear the saying “I’m going to write a book when I retire…” well one former Pensacola police officer did just that and recently released his book ‘Pensacola’s Finest, The Story of the Pensacola Police Department.’

Mike Simmons is a retired veteran sergeant who spent over three decades at the Pensacola Police Station serving a variety of roles there.

Simmons says, “All my life growing up I was the little kid that came around the station and knew all the old guys and thought the motorcycles were really cool and the police cars.”

Simmons says his dad was a former PPD officer and that’s what started his immediate love for department.

“So when I grew up I always had plans to not be a cop but a Pensacola Police Officer,” says Simmons.

The first chance he got he applied and got a job at the department and spent over 30 years of his life serving the community.

He says he became the “unofficial historian” for the station… always collecting pictures and learning as much as he could about the city of Pensacola.

Which is something he wanted to share with everyone else.

“So when I retired I said the same thing many other people do…. I’m going to write a book. Well I did. And its a book about us…”

Sharing not only his experiences as a cop, but the rich culture of Pensacola, the cops that made him into the man he is today, and some of the most notorious crimes many people didn’t know that happened right in the city.

Most importantly though he wants his book to show a different side of the police department.

“We don’t get in this line of work for the money,” says Simmons. “And yes sure there are mistakes that are made and there are times i will say we need to weed out bad cops or discipline them for what they have done. But overall its just guys that want to do a good job.”

