Retired North Bay assistant fire chief to be laid to rest Saturday

(WKRG) — Lloyd Thomas Losinger Jr., former North Bay Fire Control District assistant chief and fire inspection captain at Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, will be laid to rest Saturday, Jan. 16.

Lloyd was also a faithful member of his church, Valparaiso First Church. Lloyd passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Jan. 6.

The procession will begin at noon along Bayou Plaza at 935 John Sims Parkway and continue east on John Sims Parkway to Partin Drive to Heritage Gardens Cemetery.

The Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District is encouraging people to come to the procession route to show community appreciation. Social distancing is being observed. There will be parking available at Heritage Gardens Cemetery and at Rocky Bayou Baptist Church next to the Cemetery. The funeral will be held at Heritage Gardens Cemetery in Niceville at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19, this will be an outside service at the burial site. Masks will be required. Losinger’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the Children’s Ministry of Valparaiso First Church Children’s Ministry at 571 Valparaiso Parkway, Valparaiso, Florida 32580.

Losinger was born on Aug. 21, 1960, in Fort Benning, Ga. He served as a volunteer firefighter before being hired full time. He continued to work through the ranks as a Lieutenant, Captain, and eventually Assistant Fire Chief during his 35 years at North Bay Fire Control District before retiring. Missing the job he loved so much, he returned to fire service as a Fire Inspection Captain at Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District.

