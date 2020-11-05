Eglin Air Force Base fire “contained and cleared” after one injured

UPDATE (2:08 PM) — The fire was “contained and cleared” at the Air Force Research Lab’s High Explosive Research and Development Facility.
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire was reported to be at Eglin Air Force Base Thursday at 11:30 AM with one sustained injury.
The injured individual was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center as 96th Test Wing first responders remain on scene.
The fire is still under investigation and more information will be released as more details emerge.
