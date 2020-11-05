Eglin Air Force Base fire “contained and cleared” after one injured

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
eglin_1534798772959_52497769_ver1.0_640_360_1550528164873.JPG

UPDATE (2:08 PM) — The fire was “contained and cleared”  at the Air Force Research Lab’s High Explosive Research and Development Facility.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire was reported to be at Eglin Air Force Base Thursday at 11:30 AM with one sustained injury.

The injured individual was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center as 96th Test Wing first responders remain on scene.

The fire is still under investigation and more information will be released as more details emerge.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories