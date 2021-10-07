Residents sound alarm on gas leak in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews are working to repair a gas leak at Airport Road and Twin Lakes Lane in Destin after nearby residents reported smelling gas.

The gas leak was reported Thursday afternoon at about 5:15 p.m. Destin Fire Rescue and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are working with Okaloosa Gas District to repair the four-inch gas pipe.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office say they are especially concerned about the leak since it is on a highly congested roadway, telling WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins, “One cigarette at the wrong spot could spark it.”

The City of Destin’s Town Planning Board Meeting was canceled because of the road closure while crews work to get the leak contained.