Residents sound alarm on gas leak in Destin

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews are working to repair a gas leak at Airport Road and Twin Lakes Lane in Destin after nearby residents reported smelling gas.

The gas leak was reported Thursday afternoon at about 5:15 p.m. Destin Fire Rescue and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are working with Okaloosa Gas District to repair the four-inch gas pipe.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office say they are especially concerned about the leak since it is on a highly congested roadway, telling WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins, “One cigarette at the wrong spot could spark it.”

The City of Destin’s Town Planning Board Meeting was canceled because of the road closure while crews work to get the leak contained.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories