Residents react to new Pensacola Beach sign

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) – Crews spent the day Friday putting the finishing touches on the new Pensacola Beach sign. Officials say the new sign is more durable and the old one was deteriorating. Crews say the old structure was too deteriorated it could not come down in one piece. The structure is more modern but some residents prefer the old more vintage sign.

“I see that sign and I know I’m going to the beach,” A longtime resident said. “I love retro, what is history without retro?”

Officials say they will auction off the old sign.