Residents on edge after man is shot and killed in Mary Esther neighborhood

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG)- Residents in a Mary Esther neighborhood are on edge after two people were shot early Saturday morning. 34-year-old Christopher Black died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. The second person shot is expected to survive. Colt Shindle lives a street over, and says Black was a friend of his in high school.

“It has been a while since I hung out with him but when I was with him in high school he was very quiet, kept to himself, reserved guy,” Shindle said. “He always had a big smile on his face, he was a really likable guy, it’s a shock something like this happened to him.”

Neighbors say they are worried for their safety because the area is usually very safe. Shindle says he hopes deputies find whoever is responsible.

“I have five kids myself running around here and it’s just very worrisome,” Shindle said. “They are wanting to stay at their friend’s house and stay out in the fort in the back at night and you don’t want to let them outside right now because of the uncertainty. “