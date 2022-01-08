Residents in Milton and Crestview to celebrate MLK day with parades and marches

FILE – In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has reached an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for rights to his archive. HarperCollins released King’s first book more than 60 years ago. The King Estate had been publishing books since 2009 with the Beacon Press. (AP Photo, File)

(WKRG) — Residents in Milton and Crestview plan to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Lither King Jr. with several local events, including parades and speeches from respected community members.

The City of Milton is hosting four events to commemorate the late civil rights leader.

The celebration will begin with a Prayer Breakfast featuring guest speaker Dr. Edward T. Hayes. The event will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. at the CMD Event Center in Milton.

The next day, following breakfast, a commemorative program will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event will then feature guest speaker Elder Fredrick J. Moultrie. This event will be held Sunday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at the New Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Milton.

Then on Monday, Jan. 17, the MLK Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. starting at Milton High School’s parking lot and continuing down Steward Street. If you would like to enter the parade, you must pay a fee of $30. After the Parade, the MLK block party will start at noon at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milton. Rentals will be available for $25.

The event is hosted by the City of Milton, but local community members are managing the event. For more information, click here.

The City of Crestview is hosting their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March at Main Street in Crestview.

The march will start at the south-end entrance to Main Street and travel north to Veterans’ Memorial. There, a ceremony will be held by Reverend Benjamin Randolph of Beulah Number One Missionary Baptist Church in Milligan.

This event will be held Jan. 15 starting at 9 a.m. at Main Street in Crestview. The event will be run by the Concerned Citizens of Crestview Association. To view the Street-map, click here.