Residents at two Panhandle nursing homes to receive COVID-19 vaccine as some of the very first facilities in Florida

A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Panhandle nursing homes will receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday, in partnership with CVS Health.

The nursing homes are Silvercrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Crestview and Bay Breeze Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gulf Breeze.

Silvercrest and Bay Breeze are some of the very first facilities in Florida to receive the vaccine.

