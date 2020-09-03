OCSO: Reported stolen car in Crestview found in Choctawhatchee Bay

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A man whose car was reported stolen on September 1st was recently found Wednesday partially submerged in Choctawhatchee Bay off the Rickey Avenue Boat Ramp near Fort Walton Beach.

The 2016 Masarati was last seen around 8 PM, he said.

Officers ask that anyone with information, please contact the OCSO at 850.651.74OO or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or the P3 Tips Mobile application.

