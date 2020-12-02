Report: Wahoos loosing Twins as MLB parent club

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will have a new major league parent club for the 2021 season, according to published reports.

The Wahoos have been the AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins for the last two seasons, but the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will be affiliated with a team in Wichita, Kansas next year.

Major League Baseball is overhauling its entire minor league structure, cutting the total of affiliated teams from 120 to 160, and realigning teams and leagues geographically to be closer to their parent clubs. It is believed that MLB could release its minor league plan later this week.

Pensacola was affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds for seven years, from 2012-2018