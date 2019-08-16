Report: Two Blue Angels jets touch midair during practice

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a report by the Pensacola News Journal, two U.S. Navy Blue Angels jets touched midair during practice at the Naval Air Station Pensacola Tuesday.

PNJ reports a Navy spokeswoman Lt. Michelle Tucker says the No. 3 canopy made momentary contact with the underside of No. 1’s outer wing during the Diamond 360 maneuver.

Lt. Tucker says no one was injured.

The two jets involved in the incident will not perform in the Chicago Air and Water Show, but will be swapped with replacement jets, PNJ reports. Both pilots will be performing in the show.

The Diamond 360 is a maneuver, one of the first in the show, where four aircraft flying in a close wingtip-to-canopy diamond formation 360 degrees.

