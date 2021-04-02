Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz’s communications director resigns

(WKRG) — According to a report from The Hill, U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz’s communications director Luke Ball resigned Friday morning.

This follows a report from the New York Times saying the Florida congressman is under investigation by the Justice Department about a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. Gaetz has rebuked the investigation, calling it “part of an elaborate scheme involving ‘false sex allegations’ by an unnamed former DOJ official to extort him and his family for $25 million.”

Gaetz has denied these allegations and has not been charged.

