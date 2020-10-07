Report: Lack of training, fatigue and excessive speed led to Eglin jet crash in May

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Headquarters Air Education and Training Command released an accident report regarding the Eglin Air Force Base jet crash in May.

The Accident Investigation Board report says multiple factors led to the crash of a F-35A Lightning II aircraft crash on May 19, the second of two crashes at Eglin Air Force Base during that week.

Those factors include a tired and distracted pilot in training and excessive speed.

A press release says the jet’s pilot attempted to land the aircraft while at “excessive speed, and a previously-undiscovered anomaly in the aircraft’s flight control logic caused the tail of the aircraft to not respond to pilot input.”

“The AIB president also found by a preponderance of the evidence that four additional factors substantially contributed to the mishap: the pilot landed with Speed Hold engaged and using an alternate cross-check method, the pilot’s Helmet Mounted Display misalignment distracted the pilot during a critical phase of flight, the pilot experienced cognitive degradation due to fatigue, and that the pilot lacked systems knowledge on flight control logic and experienced negative training from simulator experiences,” the press release said.

The pilot’s excessive speed caused significant bouncing of the jet while on the runway, according to the release. The pilot tried to take corrective actions but was unsuccessful.

The pilot safely ejected and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The aircraft was destroyed upon impact.

You can read the full report here.

