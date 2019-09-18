Report: Gulf Breeze CNA abused elderly man at retirement center

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 26-year-old Certified Nursing Assistant has been arrested and charged with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person.

A resident at Bay Breeze Senior Living and Retirement Center claimed Kayla Oeth abused him on August 10th. Investigators interviewed the resident the next day and saw bandages on both arms from his wrists to his elbows. He had open wounds and bruises. During the interview, it was difficult for him to speak and he began to cry, according to the arrest report.

The man told investigators Oeth told him the night before he did something wrong and she got very angry and violent with him. He said he was so afraid she would come back to harm him that he stayed at the nurses’ station all night so he wouldn’t be left alone.

A man who assisted Oeth with the victim said she did not tell the resident that she would be assisting him into bed which is customary when assisting patients. Oeth’s co-worker said the victim “freaked out” when she grabbed him and began to push against her and scream because he was confused. The co-worker said Oeth pushed the man onto the bed and held his hands against him then the victim spit on Oeth because she had him pinned down and he thought he was being attacked. The co-worker said he tried to intervene but Oeth seemed not to hear him.

Oeth’s account of what happened was redacted from the arrest report. She was arrested and released from the Santa Rosa County Jail Monday.