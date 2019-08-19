Report: Active shooter suspect was ‘agitated’ inside grocery store, fired shot from produce section

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in last week’s active shooter situation at Grocery Advantage appeared “agitated” by something as he paced inside the store.

According to the arrest report, Reginald Booker took the store’s wireless telephone and refused to give it back. Workers said Booker kept one hand in his pants at all times while pacing in the produce section.

The report says, after pacing for about ten minutes, Booker pulled out a handgun and fired a shot toward the front of the store where several customers and employees were standing. No one was hit.

Booker then moved to a loading area at the back of the store, according to the report. When deputies arrived, they said they found Booker hiding near a stack of wooden pallets.

Sheriff David Morgan last week described it as an “ambush” of his deputies. Booker was shot in the leg and chest by one of the responding deputies. He was treated at a hospital and then booked on charges that included aggravated assault and robbery.

According to the arrest report, before the incident at Grocery Advantage, Booker went to the nearby Aaron’s Rental and asked to use the telephone there. An employee said, while Booker was in the building, a blue SUV was circling the parking lot while Booker looked out the store windows frantically. The worker said the SUV then followed Booker to Grocery Advantage.

Once inside Grocery Advantage, the report says Booker repeatedly said, “I promise, I didn’t have nothing to do with it.” The report does not elaborate on what Booker might have been referencing with his comments.

Booker’s bond was set at $2 million.