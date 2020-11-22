Repair to bike trails damaged by hurricanes continues around UWF campus

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A family still struggling with the loss of a loved one gained a whole new family Saturday. Staff Sergeant Cole Condiff died last year when he was sucked out of an airplane into the Gulf of Mexico because of a parachute that was packed incorrectly. It happened during a training exercise.

Saturday fellow airmen from Hurlburt Field and a few hundred bikers rode in his memory. They are raising money for the family he left behind. He had a wife and two young daughters.

The ride was organized by the Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club. The club wants to help send the girls to college, but Tyler Goodlowe Green with the Green Knights says there’s more to it than that, “you’re never truly gone if you’re not forgotten so that truly sparked in me what can we can do to memorialize Cole? So that’s why I brought the idea to the president.”