Repair to bike trails damaged by hurricanes continues around UWF campus

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers are planning a workday Sunday to continue to repair damage to trails around the University of West Florida campus. According to a Facebook event post from Pensacola Off-Road Cyclists, volunteers will continue to restore trails damaged by Sally and Zeta starting at 7:30 Sunday morning.

According to a member of the group, they’ll be working at the Pate Road trailhead. They say most of the big trees have been cleared and they are focused on the smaller debris and erosion. The event runs until noon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories