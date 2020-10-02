Registered sex offender in Pensacola admits guilt to new child exploitation charges during pretrial

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 47-year-old registered sex offender pled guilty to new charges of child exploitation during his pretrial Thursday.

Travis M. Butler admitted to federal charges of the enticement of a minor for sexual activity and the production of child pornography. His federal jury trial was set to begin two days after his pretrial.

Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida; says, “Predators like Travis Butler cause irreparable harm to their victims,” says Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. “Thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our partners at Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI and the Pensacola Police Department, Butler’s guilty plea ensures he will not be able to victimize any more children for years, if not decades, to come.”

Read the detailed report of Butler’s prior crime in 2019:

In September 2019, law enforcement officers with the Pensacola Police Department received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Butler and a local

minor female were engaged in illicit communications and activity via Facebook Messenger.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Pensacola Police Department were able to geo-locate

the criminal activity of Butler to Pensacola. This led law enforcement to obtaining search

warrants for Butler’s social media accounts and obtaining troves of evidence displaying his

sexual acts with the minor and his request of her to self-produce child pornography for his

pleasure. Butler spent the summer of 2019 meeting with the minor victim and engaging in the

sexual acts unbeknownst to her family. Social media account communications revealed Butler’s

desire to continue their sexual relationship and even bring in a third party for group sex with the

minor. Butler was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the

Federal Bureau of Investigation, in November 2019 and has been awaiting trial ever since.

Butler is a registered sex offender based upon prior state of Florida convictions in 2006 for Lewd

and Lascivious Battery and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child by Impregnating (Under

16).

Butler faces the following penalties:

• Enticement of a Minor for Sexual Activity – A mandatory minimum 10 years up to a

maximum of lifetime in prison; and

• Production of Child Pornography – A mandatory minimum of 25 years up to a maximum

of 50 years in prison.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 15, 2020, at 10:00 am at the United States

Courthouse in Pensacola.

The case was investigated by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland

Security Investigations, the Pensacola Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation,

and the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case is being prosecuted

by Assistant United States Attorneys David Goldberg and Meredith Steer.

LATEST STORIES: