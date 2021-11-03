Red Tide warning lifted for some Okaloosa County beaches, few spots still testing low

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Health Department says areas in Okaloosa County are getting better when it comes to red tide on the beaches.

Health officials have lifted the warning at Shirah Beach, Beasley Park and Ft. Walton Beach Access Seven.

As the test results released Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, five areas in the county are still hitting a low category for the algae.

Water samples from the county showed high levels on October 25.

Low concentrations of the bloom can cause mild irritation in humans, especially those prone to allergies or asthma. To avoid feeling the symptoms of red tide, officials say to leave the infected area or find an air-conditioned room.

You can keep up with current red tide conditions here.

