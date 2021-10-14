Red tide found at Navarre Beach

SANTA ROSA, COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County (DOH-Santa Rosa) confirmed Oct. 14 that red tide is present at Navarre Beach Pier in Santa Rosa.

The red tide levels are low, but (DOH-Santa Rosa) is reminding residents to avoid areas where the algal blooms are present.

Red tide is a naturally occurring algal bloom found along Florida’s coastline, according to a news release from the (DOH-Santa Rosa).

Red tide can cause coughing, sneezing and watery eyes if it is inhaled.

The (DOH-Santa Rosa) advises pet owners to avoid beaches with red tide since Algal Blooms can affect animals.

The (DOH-Santa Rosa) also advises those who are sensitive to red tide and living in beach areas to close their windows and the air conditioner with maintained AC filters.

Seafood,including shellfish, is safe to eat as long as it is thoroughly cooked, according to the release.

Shellfish should not be harvested or eaten from areas with active red tide, according to the release.