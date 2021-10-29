Red tide alert lifted for Destin East, James Lee Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County has lifted the health alert issued on Oct. 26 for the presence of red tide near Destin East and James Lee Beach in Destin. 

Follow-up water samples taken in coordination with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show red tide is at low levels near these beaches, indicating the public can resume water-related activities.

Health officials urge the public to continue to exercise caution and good judgement. If you experience respiratory or eye irritation, leave the area or seek relief in an air-conditioned space. The latest sample results can be viewed here 

Report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center. Call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist. 

