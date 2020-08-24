Red flags fly on Pensacola Beach, no one allowed in water

Pensacola Beach, Florida (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Red flags are up on Pensacola Beach as storms approach the Gulf.

The red flags indicate no one is allowed to be in the water due to high surf or dangerous currents.

