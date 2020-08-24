Red flags and rain in Northwest Florida as Marco moves in

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida has been feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Marco today.

Double red flags are still flying at Navarre Beach, but conditions are actually mild at the moment. there’s a slight breeze and the rain is coming down but there’s not a lot of it.

As you can see in the video, there were a few kite surfers taking advantage of the wind from Marco. There were also surfers out trying to catch some waves in the rough Gulf.

Earlier this morning, surfers were also spotted just at Pensacola Beach.

Around noon, Pensacola Beach was blasted with rainfall and winds as an outer band of Marco moved across Northwest Florida. There were a few who sacrificed dry clothes for a look at the Gulf.

Now, the National Weather Service says Northwest Florida could get three to six inches of rain from Marco. With that comes the threat of flooding. WKRG News 5 will keep you updated as the storm continues to move west.

