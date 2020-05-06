Red Flag Warning: Five Mile Swamp Fire expected to get worse with weather conditions

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – Firefighters have been battling a wildfire in Milton, FL for two days now. A dramatic change in weather conditions can contribute to the situation getting worse before it gets better.

The fire started as a prescribed burn that got out of control on Monday just east of the former moors golf course. As of this Morning, the fire covers about 250 acres and is 40% contained.

The change in wind direction to a Northerly flow can threaten Ski Watch Subdivision and Interstate 10. Winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph. The humidity levels are between 20-25 mph which are the two main ingredients needed to make conditions worse.

The Red Flad warning means if there is a fire sparked then the weather conditions could contribute to the fire spreading rapidly.

News 5 Meteorologist Colleen Peterson is out on the scene in Milton and will keep you intact with any new updates.

