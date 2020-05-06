Red Flag Warning: Five Mile Swamp Fire expected to get worse with weather conditions

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – Firefighters have been battling a wildfire in Milton, FL for two days now. A dramatic change in weather conditions can contribute to the situation getting worse before it gets better.

The fire started as a prescribed burn that got out of control on Monday just east of the former moors golf course. As of this Morning, the fire covers about 250 acres and is 40% contained.

The change in wind direction to a Northerly flow can threaten Ski Watch Subdivision and Interstate 10. Winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph. The humidity levels are between 20-25 mph which are the two main ingredients needed to make conditions worse.

The Red Flad warning means if there is a fire sparked then the weather conditions could contribute to the fire spreading rapidly.

News 5 Meteorologist Colleen Peterson is out on the scene in Milton and will keep you intact with any new updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories