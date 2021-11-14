RC tournament raises $5,000 for local charities in Crestview

RC tournament raises $5,000 for local charities in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The B & T RC Raceway Community Charity event wrapped up Sunday, Nov.14 in Crestview. 

Crestview residents raced against each other using radio-controlled (RC) cars in a three-day tournament while raising money for local charities.

The event raised over $5,000 for Cops for Kids, Crestview Citizens Police Academy Alumni and the Crestview Area for Sheltering Homelessness, according to a Facebook post from the City of Crestview.

The event was held from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 at B & T RC Raceway in Crestview. 

