Rally for George Floyd planned in Pensacola Sunday, day before trial begins for officer

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers brushed off George Floyd’s moans for help on the street outside a south Minneapolis grocery, the square remains a makeshift memorial for Floyd who died at the hand of police making an arrest. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will begin with jury selection on March 8. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of progressive groups in Pensacola are planning a rally in honor of George Floyd Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook event post, the “We Demand Justice for George Floyd” rally starts at 2 pm this afternoon at Plaza Ferdinand VII in downtown Pensacola.

The event is being hosted by the World Party – Central Gulf Coast and Pensacola Community Action Committee. More solidarity rallies are planned around the country Monday. That’s the day the trial for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is scheduled to begin. Organizers in Pensacola said they wanted to have their rally Sunday to allow more people to attend.