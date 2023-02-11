NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bad weather Saturday continues to force local events planned for the day to cancel. One of the biggest cancelations comes in the form of a Mardi Gras Parade.

According to a post on the Navarre Krewe of Jesters Facebook Page, the persistent rain throughout the night and day is proving to be too much. They write:

“Unfortunately the weather is not cooperating for safety reasons we are canceling the Navarre Beach Parade. I am so sorry.” It’s an unfortunate turn of events especially compared to the 2022 parade.

Last year the Krewe of Jesters had perfect weather and a large crowd for 2022. The Krewe of Jesters held its first Mardi Gras parade at Navarre Beach in 1987 with just ten or so jesters walking the street. Now the parade boasts about sixty floats