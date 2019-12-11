Raiders release Pensacola’s McClain

Pensacola High alum Terrell McClain has been released by the Oakland Raiders – his third NFL team this season.



The defensive tackle joined the Raiders on October 30 and appeared in three games and recorded three tackles. McClain signed as a free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in the off season. He was cut by the Cardinals after the pre-season. He then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on October 8. He played in two games with Kansas City before being released.



McClain is in his 9th season in the NFL and has also played for Carolina, New England, Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta. He was a 3rd round pick, the 65th player taken, in the 2011 NFL draft out of South Florida.