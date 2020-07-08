Rabies alert issued for Santa Rosa County after fox tests positive

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Heath has issued a rabies alert for all of Santa Rosa County.

The alert comes in response to a report of a fox testing positive for rabies on July 7, according to a FDOH media release. The alert will be in effect for the next 60 days.

FDOH says all residents and visitors in Santa Rosa County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.

“Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public, but they should not give a false sense of security to areas that have not been named as under an alert,” the media release said.

An animal with rabies may appear sick or lethargic, have problems swallowing, or drool or salivate excessively, FDOH said. A wild animal may appear tamer than usual and some animals may have no visible symptoms.

