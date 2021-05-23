Quint Studer injured during hit-and-run

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) -- A child is still in a hospital in Mobile seriously hurt a day after being hit by a stray arrow during a graduation party in Silverhill. Police say it happened at a home on Woodpecker Road in Silverhill at about six Saturday evening. Several people gathered for a graduation party. Neighbors nearby were using bows and arrows. One arrow hit a hard surface, arced up over a fence, and hit a three-year-old girl who was on a large, inflatable water slide.

"That’s so sad my heart goes out to the family and I hope she’s doing better and she’s okay now," said neighbor Annia Delangel. Neighbors living nearby say they’re stunned to hear about what happened in this incident.