Quint Studer injured during hit-and-run

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola’s Quint Studer was injured on Saturday while riding his bike when he was involved in a hit-and-run.
Studer suffered shoulder pain and soreness from the accident. He is currently home recovering from the accident.
