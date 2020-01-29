Publix donates $30k to Pensacola Habitat for Humanity

A vehicle passes the front of the Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla., Sunday, May 19, 2013. The highest Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $590.5 million was sold recently at this Publix supermarket. (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Sponsors continue to help Habitat for Humanities build homes. Publix Super Market Charities is one of them. Tuesday, Publix presented Pensacola Habitat for Humanity with a check for $30,000.



That donation will go towards building a home and is also helping to bring the community together to fulfill the common goal that everyone deserves a decent place to live. In addition, local Publix employees will be sharing their passion for affordable homeownership by volunteering their time on the construction site.

“Sponsors like Publix are what makes the mission of Pensacola Habitat for Humanity achievable. Those who donate a monetary amount as well as their time model the core meaning of our mission: building homes, communities, and hope.” Said Aaron Rogers, Development Associate at Pensacola Habitat for Humanity.

Publix Super Markets Charities have donated $2.5-million to support 121 Habitat for Humanity affiliates and 77 other organizations focused on shelter and housing services across the Southeast. This is the fourth consecutive year Pensacola Habitat for Humanity has graciously received a significant contribution from Publix Super Market Charities.

“We are proud to continue our support of Habitat for Humanity and other organizations focused on housing to help build hope in our communities,” said Publix Super Markets Charities’ Executive Director Kelly Williams-Puccio. “Publix Charities is committed to carrying on the legacy of our founder to do good together for those in need.”

Founded in 1981, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit, ecumenical, Christian ministry whose purpose is to improve communities through sustainable partnerships. Having built and renovated over 1,300 homes, Pensacola Habitat seeks new and innovative ways to positively impact the community through various meaningful projects, including their Home Buyer and Neighborhood Revitalization programs. Pensacola Habitat for Humanity offers unique financing opportunities to qualified applicants to provide affordable homeownership in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.



For more information, visit rethinkhabitat.org.

