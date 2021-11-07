Public park opens in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jim Allen School Public Park opened Nov. 5 in Escambia County.

The new park includes a walking track and front play area, according to a website post from Escambia County.

The park is open on weekends and holidays, but closes for after-school events, weekend programs and during school hours, according to the post.

The park is open from sunrise to sunset.

Access to the park during summer will be determined by school officials and Escambia County’s Parks and Recreation department, according to the post.