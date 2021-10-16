Public invited to workshop on Bruce Beach Revitalization Project

FILE – This April 8, 2021 file photo shows Bruce’s Beach in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom was expected to sign legislation Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, to enable the transfer of ownership of prime Southern California beachfront property to heirs of a Black couple who built a small resort for Black people in the early 1900s but were harassed and finally stripped of the land by local city leaders. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is inviting the public to partake in a workshop focused on the Bruce Beach Revitalization Project.

The most important project of the Pensacola Waterfront Framework Plan supporting the city’s plan to create a connected public waterfront.

You can attend both in person or online. The virtual presentation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is free and you can sign up here. Registration is NOT required but encouraged for planning purposes.

In-person participation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Community Maritime Park Amphitheater. Registration is also not required like the online presentation but can be done so here.