Public input sought for Ensley Gateway Beautification Project

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Ensley Gateway Beautification Project is planned for the open parcel north of the intersection of North Palafox Street and East Johnson Avenue in the area that remained after the realignment of West Detroit Boulevard and East Johnson Avenue.

The public is invited to view the preliminary design concepts for the District 3 Ensley Gateway Beautification Project and provide their comments. The public comment period will open through Wednesday, Sept. 30. Public comments can be submitted in the following ways:

Email

Mail: Atkins, 2114 Airport Blvd., Suite 1450, Pensacola, Florida 32504

Phone: 850-378-6961

The proposed concept plan includes pedestrian walkways and seating walls that will provide a pleasant passive use park for neighborhood use and enjoyment, and will include shaded lawns, walking paths, seating areas, native landscaping and a transit stop that meets ADA accessibility standards. A plaza at the intersection is planned, which will provide access to the existing safe pedestrian crosswalks.

The site concept proposes landscaping with native trees and grasses along a bioswale/rain garden that will handle stormwater management in a low impact, natural, sustainable form. A sidewalk along North Palafox Street is proposed to connect the site to space for an ECAT transit stop.

