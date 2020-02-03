Protect your identity during tax season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — This week is tax identity theft awareness week, and tax identity thieves and IRS impostors are ready for tax season. So the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried are joining the Federal Trade Commission to raise awareness of consumer fraud.

“This tax season, scammers, thieves, and IRS imposters are hard at work trying to steal your money. As Florida’s consumer services watchdog, our Department is here to help reduce your chances of tax identity theft by learning how to spot red flags,” said Commissioner Fried. “Protect yourself against these scams by following these consumer tips and learn what to do if you or someone you know encounters tax identity fraud.”

Identity tax theft occurs when an individual uses a Social Security number to file a phony tax return and improperly collect a refund. Often, IRS imposters or scammers pretend they’re calling from the IRS and claim you owe taxes, demanding that you pay right now, usually with a gift card or prepaid debit card. They threaten you’ll be arrested or face other consequences if you don’t pay. You may not realize you’re a victim until you try to file your real tax return and the IRS rejects it as a duplicate filing.

What should consumers do?

Consumers can call 1-800-HELP-FLA (1-800-FL-AYUDA en español) or visit FloridaConsumerHelp.com to access helpful resources and ensure the security of your financial identity. To file a complaint regarding your tax identity, use the Division of Consumer Services website or call 1-800-HELP-FLA (1-800-FL-AYUDA en Español).

Follow these tips to protect yourself:

Protect your SSN throughout the year. Don’t give it out unless there’s a good reason and you’re sure who you’re giving it to.

throughout the year. Don’t give it out unless there’s a good reason and you’re sure who you’re giving it to. File your tax return as early in the tax season as you can.

in the tax season as you can. Use a secure internet connection if you file electronically or mail your tax return directly from the post office.

if you file electronically or mail your tax return directly from the post office. Research a tax preparer thoroughly before you hand over personal information.

thoroughly before you hand over personal information. Check your credit report at least once a year for free at annualcreditreport.com. Make sure no one has opened a new account in your name.

